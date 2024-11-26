Graz man (27) charged
Face slashed with knife: attempted murder!
An argument escalated outside a pub in Graz. A video documents the almost fatal attack, a Styrian man suffered deep cuts from his lip to behind his left ear. The victim (48) is said to have provoked the 27-year-old perpetrator beforehand. The trial starts on Tuesday.
The accused was with four acquaintances in a pub in the center of Graz on the night of June 9 this year when the victim, who later became heavily intoxicated, came to their table. Although no one wanted to talk to him, the 48-year-old repeatedly interfered in the conversation and provoked him, according to the indictment.
At some point, there was a physical altercation with the accused, in the course of which a switchblade knife came into play. The 27-year-old had pocketed it because he would allegedly need it more often at work.
The victim underwent surgery that same night at Graz Regional Hospital, otherwise he would have died due to the heavy bleeding.
Aus der Anklageschrift
While the later victim continued to provoke him, the 27-year-old suddenly swung a knife and caught his opponent in the face. The man from Graz then disappeared from the restaurant's garden and threw away the murder weapon.
Chewing muscle completely severed
The other diners are said to have realized what had happened only after some delay. The victim was taken to hospital, where a deep, 15-centimeter-long cut was discovered, which extended from the left corner of the mouth over the left ear to the back of the head. Among other things, the masticatory muscle and lateral branches of the facial nerve and the temporal artery were severed. His face is disfigured.
According to an expert, if the 48-year-old had not received immediate emergency medical care, he would have died of his severe injuries during the night due to the heavy bleeding. On Tuesday, the 27-year-old, who turned himself in, will stand trial for attempted murder before a jury in Graz. Judge Andreas Lenz is presiding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
