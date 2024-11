Trafik robbery: charges only against the perpetrators

The reason why only one has to stand trial: The two main perpetrators are too young to be punished under our penal code - in legal jargon, this is called being of criminal age. According to the indictment, however, the 18-year-old is said to have acted as a "lookout" when the two youths - masked and armed with a kitchen knife - robbed the tobacconist. The three then took a trip to Vienna by train - and squandered the loot there. Thanks to footage from a surveillance camera and information from witnesses, the police were able to track all three down.