Scholz unanimously nominated as candidate for chancellor

Four candidates for chancellor for the first time

At the same time, the SPD is hoping that Scholz will present himself differently in the election campaign as a head of government with an eye for balance. Alexander Schweitzer (SPD), Minister President of Rhineland-Palatinate, said on the ARD program "Bericht aus Berlin" that the party now needs a combative and fighting Scholz. "The time of moderation in a difficult traffic light coalition is now over. Now we need a strong Olaf Scholz who also shows where he wants to take the country," emphasized Schweitzer.