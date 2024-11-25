The party executive meets on Monday at 1 pm. Drexler will face a vote of confidence there. On election day, the Styrian ÖVP practiced unity. Whether this will still be the case the day after remains to be seen. It will also be interesting to see how the federal party reacts to Drexler's line of argument. He saw the blame for the election defeat mainly in Vienna - in the Hofburg (Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen) and on Ballhausplatz (Federal Chancellor and ÖVP Federal Party Chairman Karl Nehammer): "I feel a bit like the pawn of the Republic," the Styrian ranted after the election about the Semmering.