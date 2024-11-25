The uprising of the mothers and the “Mozart affair”

DREAM PICTURE

Like many people in the room, the viper "Krone" photographer Weber already knows about the impending WEB debacle and brings his camera into position. The dream photo appears on page 1 of the "Krone" after the implosion of the financial construct and is one reason for the resignation of the provincial vice president. In 1989, Gabi Burgstaller, a young consumer advocate from the Chamber of Labor, files fraud charges against 30 bankers and WEB employees. 25,000 investors suffer a loss of 140 million euros. After fleeing to Panama, the WEB magician is sentenced to nine years in prison. Bernd S. had also always organized the "Black Night", the ÖVP balls, but it seems like a crazy rule: nasty scandals from the biotope of the People's Party always dry up the red fields. SPÖ mayor Josef Reschen is also leaving.