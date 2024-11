Styrian had an accident with his tuk-tuk and fell into a stream

81-year-old was propelled

His panicked cries for help alerted his son-in-law, who was fortunately nearby, to the dramatic incident. However, the 57-year-old initially only discovered the vehicle lying on the embankment and was initially unable to find his father-in-law. It was only after further shouts that the man from western Styria noticed that the 81-year-old had already been swept away by the current.