Campaign also in Upper Austria
Visible and audible signals against violence against women
Today's International Day against Violence against Women also marks the start of the UN campaign "Orange the World", which is bringing the issue into the public eye until December 10. It also turned orange in the middle of Linz on Sunday evening - and loud signals were sent out against violence against women.
26 women have already died violently in Austria this year. According to a study by Statistics Austria, every third woman between the ages of 18 and 74 has experienced physical and/or sexual violence from the age of 15. Reason enough for the city of Linz to take part in the international "16 Days Against Violence" campaign, which this year has the motto "Orange the World". As a visible sign, the Martin Luther Church was illuminated in orange on Sunday evening.
Orange campaign until Wednesday
"As Linz's women's city councillor, I would like to thank the entire team at Martin Luther Church for their commitment, which will enable us to set a visible sign against violence against women in the center of our city over the next few days," says women's city councillor Eva Schobesberger (Greens). The campaign will continue until Wednesday.
"Take a critical look at the role of the church"
As a church, one has the task of "pointing out where violence is normalized and patriarchal systems of injustice are maintained. In this context, it is necessary to take a critical look at the role of the church," says Lore Beck, curator of the Protestant parish of Linz - Innere Stadt.
Alarm whistles for more security
On Sunday, SPÖ politicians once again sent out a loud signal against violence against women: Club leader Sabine Engleitner-Neu and women's spokesperson Renate Heitz handed out alarm whistle key rings in Linz. But these are intended to be more than just a sign: Women should feel safe in dark, less crowded streets - and be able to raise the alarm with a whistle in the event of a threat.
In the coming weeks, they will therefore be distributed throughout Upper Austria, Engleitner-Neu announces. The whistles can also be collected from the SPÖ club office (Landhausplatz 1, 4021 Linz) by calling 0732/7720 11564 in advance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.