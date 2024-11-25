Visible and audible signals against violence against women

26 women have already died violently in Austria this year. According to a study by Statistics Austria, every third woman between the ages of 18 and 74 has experienced physical and/or sexual violence from the age of 15. Reason enough for the city of Linz to take part in the international "16 Days Against Violence" campaign, which this year has the motto "Orange the World". As a visible sign, the Martin Luther Church was illuminated in orange on Sunday evening.