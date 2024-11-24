New figures for first graders in Vienna are shocking

The ÖVP is therefore calling for compulsory kindergarten attendance for children with a need for German support from the age of three, a language assessment of all three-year-olds in Vienna, kindergarten support to be linked to the quality of German support in kindergarten, an increase in the "specialist-child ratio" to one to eight or one to ten, an increase in the number of accompanying language support staff and a C1 level for all kindergarten staff. Teachers should also be required to have language support training.