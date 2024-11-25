Styria in 1st place
Dangerous forestry work: more fatalities than ever before
In the past six years, more than 200 people have died in forestry work accidents in Austria. That's an average of 33 deaths per year. 2023 was already a dramatic year with 36 deaths - but unfortunately things are getting worse. This year, 39 people have already lost their lives in the forest, most of them (13) in Styria!
As an accident analysis by the Austrian Road Safety Board shows, a quarter of fatal accidents last year were caused by a tree being felled or trapped underneath it. 19 percent died because they were hit by moving tree trunks or rootstocks. 17 percent died due to falling branches. More than ten percent of fatalities were due to errors in operating or securing machinery.
36 people lost their lives in domestic forests in 2023, an absolute record number that will unfortunately be surpassed this year. By November, there had already been 39 fatalities in the forests, 13 of them in Styria alone.
"The causes are complex"
But why is the number so high in this country in particular? Martin Krondorfer is the head of the forestry training center in Pichl and has no obvious explanation. "Forestry work has not become more dangerous. I would even say it's less dangerous, because the technical equipment has improved a lot in the last decade."
A lot is also being invested in training and further education. "Many forest owners have recognized the need to develop their skills in this area and to wear appropriate protective clothing." All of this would speak against the current figures for accidents in forestry work.
An accident doesn't just 'happen' out of the blue, an accident is caused by incorrect actions.
Martin Krondorfer, forstliche Ausbildungsstätte Pichl
Bild: zVg/Krondorfer
One explanation for the fact that the accident figures are higher in Styria, however, is certainly because there is more forest area in the Grüne Mark than in other federal states. "Landowners use their forest to supplement their income or even make a living from it," says Krondorfer. Many casualties are aged 70 and over. This would be due to the ownership structures. "They tend to be small, especially in southern Styria." It stands to reason that the older generation does some of the necessary forestry work.
Lack of practice and fitness
"But forestry work is not routine work. That means you only reach for the chainsaw and the tractor with cable winch when necessary. The practice factor is just as lacking as the stamina and knowledge of safe forestry work," the expert emphasizes. Older forest owners in particular still tend to refuse to use the necessary protective equipment.
This often leads to incorrect assessment of the situation, failure to maintain safe distances or generally staying in dangerous areas. "These are the biggest accident risks. An accident doesn't just happen out of the blue, an accident is caused by wrong actions or not recognizing a dangerous situation!"
"Work calmly and deliberately, don't rush!"
So what would be the advice to people who have to work in the forest? Krondorfer: "Correctly assessing your own abilities, using the right tools, wearing protective equipment, paying attention to safety distances and avoiding hectic situations, i.e. working calmly and carefully, are important factors in minimizing accidents."
He also recommends undergoing regular training. "This applies not only to occasional forest workers, but also to professionals." And if you don't trust yourself to do the work or don't have the time, then you should call in professionals to help! "Looking after your own forest, managing it and making the valuable raw material wood available to society is a wonderful job. But never forget: Forestry work can be really dangerous under the wrong conditions!"
