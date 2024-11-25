Dangerous forestry work: more fatalities than ever before

One explanation for the fact that the accident figures are higher in Styria, however, is certainly because there is more forest area in the Grüne Mark than in other federal states. "Landowners use their forest to supplement their income or even make a living from it," says Krondorfer. Many casualties are aged 70 and over. This would be due to the ownership structures. "They tend to be small, especially in southern Styria." It stands to reason that the older generation does some of the necessary forestry work.