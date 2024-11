Another Israeli hostage killed in the Gaza Strip

Netanyahu pays million-dollar reward for each hostage freed

According to Israeli figures, 1206 people were killed and 251 taken hostage in the unprecedented large-scale attack on Israel by Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups on October 7, 2023. According to official Israeli figures, 34 of the 97 hostages who were last held in the Gaza Strip are dead. On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised a reward of five million US dollars (around 4.7 million euros) for every Israeli hostage released from the Gaza Strip.