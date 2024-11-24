Loyal subscribers
The daily “Krone” is like a member of the family
This customer loyalty is heart-warming: the Moser couple from Pregarten (Upper Austria) have been subscribing to the "Krone" for 55 years - and it stays that way.
Rosemarie (78) and Franz Moser (85) from Pregarten have been married for 59 years. They have had a close relationship with the "Kronen Zeitung" for almost as long. "We have subscribed to it for 55 years - without interruption," says Rosemarie Moser proudly. Reading their favorite newspaper is as much a part of the couple's daily routine as eating breakfast, taking a shower or brushing their teeth.
At 5 a.m., the home delivery man delivers the freshly printed edition to their front door. "Then they fight over who gets to read the 'Krone' first," says son Franz (58) with a grin. His mother disagrees: "It's usually my husband who gets it first."
When asked which pages the couple likes to read the most, they answer: "Basically the whole newspaper, we just skip the sports section from time to time." The mother of three - daughter Anita is 54, daughter Renate 52 - is particularly enthusiastic about the format: "It's perfect, doesn't take up much space."
To Paris together
The couple will always remember a trip to Paris to which the "Krone" invited loyal subscribers around 30 years ago. "The whole plane was full of Krone readers. We saw the city and visited the Eiffel Tower." Canceling the subscription was never an option: "We would miss something!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
