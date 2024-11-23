Mishap in the second run
Matej Svancer eighth in Stubai Slopestyle
Austria's ski freestyle star Matej Svancer missed out on the podium he had hoped for at his home World Cup in Stubai on Saturday. The 20-year-old, who won the World Cup opener in Big Air, is also aiming for the podium in Slopestyle this season. The Salzburg native finished in eighth place as the best Austrian.
Due to the weather conditions of the previous days, the men's qualification was held first on Saturday, which was also counted as the final result due to the tight time window. With 85.50 points, it was Svancer's third-best World Cup result in this discipline after fourth place in Laax (SUI) in 2023 and sixth place in Stubai in 2022.
Mistake on rails in the second run
"The cold, the wind, the constant shifts - the week was a huge mental challenge. If the rails had also worked in the second run, a better place would have been possible, but you simply can't afford to make any mistakes with the high density here. So I'll just take eighth place with me," was Svancer's summary.
The second best Austrian was his close compatriot Lukas Müllauer with 66.50 points in 24th place. Victory went to the US American Colby Stevenson (92.00) ahead of the Swiss Andri Ragettli (91.00) and the Norwegian Tormod Frostad (90.00). The World Cup continues next weekend with the Big Air in Beijing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
