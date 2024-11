Does Donald Trump make you angry, Jane Goodall?

"I'm not often in such unique places," she says, looking around her. Her voice sounds quiet, almost a little tired. This makes the 90-year-old listen all the more attentively. Later this week, the animal behavior researcher and environmental activist will visit the Konrad Lorenz Research Center in Grünau im Almtal and plant a "tree of hope" (as reported by Die Krone). According to the Jane Goodall Institute Austria, no visit to Austria is planned for 2025, so this may be her last for a long time.