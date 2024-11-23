FPÖ politician plundered parents’ association account

It was a deposit of over 7,000 euros that set alarm bells ringing for the new board of the TNMS Sierning parents' association in the spring - a much higher amount than the usual income that is usually generated at buffets or school parties. It quickly became clear that only the treasurer - an FPÖ politician who had been working since 2019 - could be behind the booking, as only she had access to the association's account, the OÖN was the first to report.