Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Around 14,000 euros

FPÖ politician plundered parents’ association account

Nachrichten
23.11.2024 15:00

A local politician is alleged to have embezzled money from the parents' association of a school in Sierning (Upper Austria) for years. She covered up her deeds with forged bank statements. But in the end, it was a deposit in the account that proved to be her undoing.

0 Kommentare

It was a deposit of over 7,000 euros that set alarm bells ringing for the new board of the TNMS Sierning parents' association in the spring - a much higher amount than the usual income that is usually generated at buffets or school parties. It quickly became clear that only the treasurer - an FPÖ politician who had been working since 2019 - could be behind the booking, as only she had access to the association's account, the OÖN was the first to report.

Late remorse
On closer inspection, the total extent of the fraud came to light: around 14,000 euros had been diverted over the years - by paying in the 7,000 euros, the politician apparently wanted to limit the damage before handing over the cash register. Why did the theft go unnoticed for so long?

Everything always covered up
"During the cash register audits, she showed falsified account statements, her bookings erased. In truth, the account was always empty. If we paid for bus costs for a school event, for example, she first had to transfer money from her private account," says the parents' association.

Diversion and withdrawal from politics
The association reported the ex-cashier and the case ended up with the public prosecutor's office in Steyr. "The accused confessed and had no criminal record and had made good some of the damage. That's why she was offered diversion," explains public prosecutor Andreas Pechatschek. If she pays back the money by February, the case will not end up in court. She has resigned from her political offices

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andrea Kloimstein
Andrea Kloimstein
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf