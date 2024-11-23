MEPs call for investigation into X algorithms

Impact on public safety?

The MEPs' written question to the European Commission states: "The increase in views also concerns Musk's posts on EU and member state issues on X, such as pro-Kremlin propaganda on the war in Ukraine and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories". The algorithmic shift appears to have a clear impact on civil society discourse and electoral processes as well as public safety in the EU. The EU Commission should investigate and assess this risk in accordance with the Digital Services Act (DSA). The Commission has yet to respond.