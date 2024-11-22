The “Third Man” can also be a woman

You also once interviewed Daphne Park...?

Daphne was a British secret service agent who was sent to Vienna in 1948. She saw how brutal the Soviet side was at the time. She hated communist ideology, but loved Russian literature. She wanted to understand both and studied Russian intensively. She was then transferred to the British embassy in Moscow to run agents. Because she looked like Miss Marple, the KGB underestimated her. They thought she was the embassy's new housekeeper - it was the perfect cover for her. It helps to be underestimated!