No contact with Jacky
Simone: Yes, I was disinvited from the Lugner box!
On Ö3-Wecker, Simone Lugner not only talked about her participation in the ORF show "Dancing Stars". She also revealed that she will not be sitting in the Lugner box at the Opera Ball next year - for good reason!
Simone Lugner is delighted that she will be able to twirl across the "Dancing Stars" floor next March, as she revealed on Ö3-Wecker on Friday. "I think it's great! 'Dancing Stars' is really great." She was of course immediately "thrilled by the idea" when she was asked.
Unfortunately, the widow of opera ball zampano Richard Lugner laughed that her dancing experience was "something completely different" and therefore not an advantage.
"Actually true"
And then there are the rumors that Simone has been disinvited from the Opera Ball. Philipp Hansa and Gabi Hiller wanted to know from Simone what the truth is.
"That's what I read. So I assume that it's actually true," she sighed. She also revealed: "We're no longer in contact, Mausi, Jacqueline and Leo - the ones who also own the box."
Still at the Opera Ball?
But that doesn't mean "that I can't still go if I want to", Simone explained, adding that she will probably still be at the Ball of Balls. "It's just that I'm not in the box. But what am I doing there? If we don't talk to each other like this, then I don't need to be in the box either ..."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
