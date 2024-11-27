Immune cells: The invisible heroes against pathogens

The immune cells are already active in the unborn child, where they receive maternal defense information on the innate immunity with which we are born and the acquired immunity that results from contact with pathogens. The system learns for a lifetime! The latter consists, among other things, of the particularly efficient T cells (part of the white blood cells). The "T" refers to the thymus, where their maturation takes place. These "mini-soldiers" originally come from the bone marrow and have a sophisticated structure: