The body's own defense
Immune cells: The invisible heroes against pathogens
Forget the best high-performance computers, artificial intelligence and highly talented Nobel Prize winners - the real memory masters are our immune cells. The body's own defense system is a complex mechanism with a memory and continues to develop throughout our lives.
The immune cells are already active in the unborn child, where they receive maternal defense information on the innate immunity with which we are born and the acquired immunity that results from contact with pathogens. The system learns for a lifetime! The latter consists, among other things, of the particularly efficient T cells (part of the white blood cells). The "T" refers to the thymus, where their maturation takes place. These "mini-soldiers" originally come from the bone marrow and have a sophisticated structure:
- T helper cells recognize foreign body structures both from the outside and within the organism itself. They then release signaling substances.
- T-killer cells are activated. They kill pathogens, infected or degenerated cells (keyword cancer) and are quickly ready for action.
- Memory T cells develop as a so-called primary immune response after contact with a protein that is recognized as harmful. On the next contact, the "enemy" is immediately unmasked and specifically attacked. This explains why we become immune to a measles or rubella infection, for example. Preventive vaccinations also follow this principle of immunization.
