Bundesliga in the TICKER
LIVE from 14:30: WAC must face SCR Altach!
14th round in Austria's Bundesliga: Wolfsberger AC host SCR Altach. We report live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
Played twice and lost 1:0 and 2:1 respectively - WAC's recent record in the Bundesliga reads exactly like Altach's. The penultimate-placed team from Vorarlberg visit the Lavanttal Arena today, hoping to bounce back after ten games without a win. The fifth-placed hosts want to consolidate their place in the top six with a home win and also make up for the bitter 2-0 defeat in Altach.
"There's no desire for revenge, but we played a really bad game in Altach. The lads know that, they want to put that right and present themselves as well as they can," said WAC coach Dietmar Kühbauer. After failing to pick up any points at Austria Klagenfurt and against Austria Vienna, the aim this time is to get three points. "We played a good game recently, controlled and dominated it, but didn't reward ourselves. We want to make up for that against Altach," emphasized the Burgenland native.
WAC expect "hard work"
Altach, who have only celebrated two wins this season, will not be taken lightly based on their experience at the Cashpoint Arena on August 18. "They're not having such a good run at the moment, but have come close to winning a few games. It would be a big mistake to think it will be an easy game. We have our work cut out for us, they will sell their skin as dearly as possible," said the WAC coach. One positive for him is that Erik Kojzek and David Atanga, two recently injured attacking players, have returned to team training during the international break.
However, neither of them are yet an option for the starting eleven. Altach are also unable to make full use of their squad. Sofian Bahloul is in France for personal reasons and Sandro Ingolitsch is suspended. In addition, the two injured Brazilians Gustavo Santos and Lincoln have not taken part in team training recently. Defensive midfielder Djawal Kaiba, who was brought back early from his loan spell in Bregenz, could play a role.
Altacher put their fingers in the wounds
Altacher let a 1-0 lead slip away in the final stages of the 2-1 draw against LASK, which is why they also failed to win their fourth league game under Fabio Ingolitsch. "We've put our fingers in the wounds. We manage to keep up for a large part of the game and impose our game on the opponent to a certain extent. In the end, however, it's about the final consistency, not just until the 89th or 90th minute, but for 94 minutes or more," said the Altach coach.
Under his leadership, they have never been the worse team in a game. "We could have scored more points. But I'm confident that things will go in a different direction sooner or later. We already have another opportunity to do better on Sunday," said the 32-year-old. The WAC are a "very exciting" opponent who also have to deal with ups and downs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
