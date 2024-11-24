LIVE from 14:30: WAC must face SCR Altach!

WAC expect "hard work"

Altach, who have only celebrated two wins this season, will not be taken lightly based on their experience at the Cashpoint Arena on August 18. "They're not having such a good run at the moment, but have come close to winning a few games. It would be a big mistake to think it will be an easy game. We have our work cut out for us, they will sell their skin as dearly as possible," said the WAC coach. One positive for him is that Erik Kojzek and David Atanga, two recently injured attacking players, have returned to team training during the international break.