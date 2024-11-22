Temu and Shein take away the appeal of “Black Friday”

Almost every second person wants to use "Black Friday"

For "Black Friday", which falls on November 29 this year, many retailers offer numerous products at reduced prices. In recent years, it has become common practice to lure customers with special offers in the days and weeks leading up to the event. Interest in discount campaigns is high in Germany. 46% of online shoppers want to go bargain hunting, which is three percentage points less than in 2023, according to another IFH survey conducted on behalf of the German Retail Association (HDE). Many want to use the discounts to buy Christmas presents.