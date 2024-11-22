Demands a "joker"
Criticism of the FIA? “I have to be careful what I say”
After his team's strong start to the race weekend in Las Vegas, Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff does not only have reason to be happy. When he was asked about FIA President Mohammed bin Sulayem after the second training session, he asked to play "a joker".
Wolff was actually in a good mood on Friday, after all the two Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were able to impress with strong practice runs. However, there are rumblings in Formula 1 regarding the Bin Sulayem personnel issue. Russell commented on this on Thursday, and now his team boss has also been asked about it.
However, the Austrian was not keen to take part in the debate. First, with a broad grin on his face, he demanded to be allowed to draw a joker. Then he explained: "I have to be careful what I say, because Fred Vasseur and I had to go to the commissioners last year".
Wolff strives for diplomacy
Background: Last year, Wolff and the Ferrari team boss sparked a controversy in Las Vegas when they got into an argument about loose manhole covers. Wolff explained at the time that nobody would watch the first practice session anyway, incurring the wrath of the FIA.
This year, the 52-year-old would probably like to avoid new trouble, which is why he prefers to keep his opinion on the current unrest surrounding the FIA President and the surprising departure of German race director Niels Wittich to himself. Instead, Wolff was unusually diplomatic: "We must all pull together to treat our joint product with care," warned the Austrian.
He then added: "It is crucial that we have one voice and treat it with the same care, and we all need to do that, because we have had a row in the media in recent years where one word was said and another word came in response. I don't think we should approach each other in that way."
