Access to database
Elites spied on: Italy declares war on hackers
Rome tightens the rules of the game: Italy wants to crack down on cybercrime in future. The decision was taken following recent cases of hacker attacks on important databases.
The draft law provides for the arrest of anyone who "illegally accesses a computer or telematic system considered to be of military interest or related to public order or security or health or civil protection".
The cabinet will discuss the bill next Monday (November 25), according to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office. The law is also intended to strengthen the powers of the chief anti-mafia prosecutor, who will coordinate all investigations into extortion resulting from unauthorized access to a computer system or fraudulent telecommunications intercepts.
Cybercrime investigation underway since October
In October, the Italian police placed four people under house arrest as part of an investigation into alleged illegal access to state databases. Dozens of people are under investigation, including Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, the son of the late billionaire and founder of the eyewear group Luxottica.
The Italian tax police have since updated their internal regulations and are now taking tougher action against unauthorized access to databases by tightening controls. "Any access to a database must correspond to the purpose pursued," Guardia di Finanza General Andrea De Gennaro announced to parliament.
