Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Access to database

Elites spied on: Italy declares war on hackers

Nachrichten
22.11.2024 08:57

Rome tightens the rules of the game: Italy wants to crack down on cybercrime in future. The decision was taken following recent cases of hacker attacks on important databases.

0 Kommentare

The draft law provides for the arrest of anyone who "illegally accesses a computer or telematic system considered to be of military interest or related to public order or security or health or civil protection".

The cabinet will discuss the bill next Monday (November 25), according to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office. The law is also intended to strengthen the powers of the chief anti-mafia prosecutor, who will coordinate all investigations into extortion resulting from unauthorized access to a computer system or fraudulent telecommunications intercepts.

Cybercrime investigation underway since October
In October, the Italian police placed four people under house arrest as part of an investigation into alleged illegal access to state databases. Dozens of people are under investigation, including Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, the son of the late billionaire and founder of the eyewear group Luxottica.

The Italian tax police have since updated their internal regulations and are now taking tougher action against unauthorized access to databases by tightening controls. "Any access to a database must correspond to the purpose pursued," Guardia di Finanza General Andrea De Gennaro announced to parliament.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf