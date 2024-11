520,000 euros for Jungwirth painting at Dorotheum

On Tuesday evening, the last self-portrait by Max Oppenheimer (1885-1954) had already achieved a record value of 700,000 euros at the auction of modernist works. The estimate here had been between 160,000 and 220,000 euros. The artist, who was born in Vienna and persecuted by the National Socialists as a Jew, had to leave the painting behind in his native city when he fled abroad in 1938. The work, created around 1933, later ended up in the Historical Museum of the City of Vienna (now the Wien Museum) and was restituted to his heirs, two charitable organizations, in 2024.