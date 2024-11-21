Food for the needy
“Rapid and Caritas means 1:0 against poverty”
More and more people are affected by poverty. Caritas Vienna staff are also noticing this. The food distribution service at Rapid's Allianz Stadium is also very popular. The "Krone" was there with Rapid's sports director Steffen Hofmann.
"I made myself a Gröstl for the last Austria international match," reveals Clemens Braun. One of around 80 guests at the Caritas food distribution every Thursday under the east stand of the Allianz Stadium. This is the first time Braun has ever entered a stadium: "It's impressive how big it is! My late brother would have liked it too, he was a sports journalist in Cologne," he says during the short tour of the stands.
"We are very grateful to Rapid for the cooperation," said Caritas Director Klaus Schwertner to Steffen Hofmann. He was immediately on hand when Caritas was looking for alternative accommodation due to the renovation of the parish in Penzing. "As Rapid, we have a responsibility towards society and the people who live here in the district and in the area around our stadium," the green and white manager emphasized.
True to the motto of Rapid legend Dionys Schönecker "Who sticks together, wins", which is emblazoned next to his statue on the stadium, Schwertner adds: "Rapid and Caritas together, that means 1:0 against poverty."
In addition to fruit, vegetables, sausage and baked goods, this time there were also chocolate advent calendars. And potatoes for the next Gröstl.
