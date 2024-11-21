“Rapid and Caritas means 1:0 against poverty”

"I made myself a Gröstl for the last Austria international match," reveals Clemens Braun. One of around 80 guests at the Caritas food distribution every Thursday under the east stand of the Allianz Stadium. This is the first time Braun has ever entered a stadium: "It's impressive how big it is! My late brother would have liked it too, he was a sports journalist in Cologne," he says during the short tour of the stands.