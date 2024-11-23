Ella tells all about snow and avalanches

Complex knowledge in simple language

"I try to convey complex knowledge in simple language to children between the ages of four and seven without scaring them," explains the Tux native. He pre-financed the first edition himself, but now he has a partner in the form of the state of Tyrol and the avalanche warning service to support him with a grant and specialist knowledge. Avalanche warner Christoph Mitterer works with Rainer on the content of the texts.