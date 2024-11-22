Animal of the month: Luna
With the stubbornness and loyalty of a guard dog
With the "Animal of the Month" initiative, the "Krone" animal corner, together with Nestlé Purina, has set itself the task of giving poor four-legged friends in Austrian animal shelters a better chance of finding a forever home. In November, we introduce you to "Luna". Anyone who adopts the intelligent dog from the Garten Eden animal shelter in Carinthia will benefit twice over!
Dogs are not just man's best friend. Trained herding dogs, or guard dogs for short, also like grazing animals as if they were their closest relatives. More and more working dogs are finding their way into cities and living in family groups. Unfortunately, however, many of them are also handed over to an animal shelter because people are not aware of their responsibility towards the breed.
Refuge in the Garden of Eden animal shelter
Our "animal of the month" is a guardian mixed-breed dog, she has most of the wonderful characteristics of this breed. "Luna" is a protégé of the Garten Eden animal shelter in Klagenfurt. As is typical of the breed, she needs plenty of exercise and tasks and is definitely not a dog for "beginners"!
"Our 'Luna' is headstrong, alert and sometimes stubborn, but just as funny, extremely curious and eager to learn. She is also oriented towards a caregiver and is naturally affectionate," says animal keeper Christina.
A place in a rural area, for example on a farm, with lovers and connoisseurs of the guard dog breed is being sought for this dog of character. Although "Luna" is compatible with other dogs, depending on how much she likes them, she is still insecure when they meet, which is why she should at best enjoy her territory as an only dog. On the other hand, this clever dog knows and likes cats and has no problems with larger farm animals. Children living in the household should be old enough to be able to handle a self-confident animal like "Luna".
Luna" profile
- Breed: Herd protection mongrel
- Age/sex: 4 years old, female
- Character: alert, affectionate, intelligent, independent, stubborn
- More about "Luna":Garten Eden animal shelter
- Contact animal shelter Garten Eden:
Auenweg 102, 9020 Klagenfurt
Phone: 0660 278 82 12
E-mail: tierheim-eden@gmx.at
Homepage: tierheim-garteneden.at
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday,
1 to 4 pm (Monday & closed on public holidays)
Adoption is rewarded with food supply from Nestlé Purina
"Krone" animal corner manager Maggie Entenfellner: "'Luna' needs a lot of freedom of movement and is certainly not a lap dog. A breed connoisseur will be able to form a close bond of friendship with her." Anyone who adopts "Luna" will receive a loyal companion as well as a suitable food supply for three months from Nestlé Purina.
