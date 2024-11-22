With the stubbornness and loyalty of a guard dog

A place in a rural area, for example on a farm, with lovers and connoisseurs of the guard dog breed is being sought for this dog of character. Although "Luna" is compatible with other dogs, depending on how much she likes them, she is still insecure when they meet, which is why she should at best enjoy her territory as an only dog. On the other hand, this clever dog knows and likes cats and has no problems with larger farm animals. Children living in the household should be old enough to be able to handle a self-confident animal like "Luna".