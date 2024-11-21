Lawyers: “A half-hearted compromise”

It's about the principle of separation. "The person who forensically analyzes the data must not be the one who processes it." It must be precisely defined for which reasons which data is important in which period of time. Without this separation, virtually nothing would change in the status quo. And the so-called "accidental finds" on data carriers, which lead to ever new criminal proceedings, are still present. See the numerous and difficult-to-manage proceedings that have popped up after Ibiza in recent years and are far from over. And the public prosecutor's office remains "master of the proceedings".