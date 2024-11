The onset of winter is already causing the first accidents

Bus involved in an accident

An accident occurred in St. Peter Freienstein at around 6 a.m., presumably also due to the snowy road. A 56-year-old woman from the district of Leoben was driving her car at the B 115a/Hauptstraße junction. At the same time, a man of the same age from Leoben slid into the intersection with a public bus. This resulted in a collision with the 56-year-old's car, causing minor injuries to her and another passenger. After first aid, they were taken to Hochsteiermark Regional Hospital in Bruck an der Mur.