Pinkelnig: “It’s about standing there with a backbone”

And after the 2026 Olympics?

After the opening weekend in Lillehammer, the female ski jumpers can enjoy a short break, unlike the men. According to the FIS plan, the two competition calendars will finally be aligned from the 2026/27 season, which will save resources of all kinds. Pinkelnig played a key role in this process as a spokesperson for the female athletes, but will probably no longer be actively competing in two years' time. She is also planning to end her career after the 2026 Olympics in Milan with a view to family planning. "Of course, that's something that will be on the bucket list afterwards," she emphasized.