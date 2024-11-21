Message before the kick-off
Pinkelnig: “It’s about standing there with a backbone”
With a good feeling, an important message and a very clear goal, "high-flyer" Eva Pinkelnig starts the new ski jumping season this weekend. "Jump far and cheer loudly" was the motto of the 36-year-old from Vorarlberg ahead of the start of the World Championship winter in Lillehammer. A mixed competition is on the program in Norway on Friday (4.15 pm), followed by two individual competitions on Saturday and Sunday (12.30 pm each).
Pinkelnig is one of the favorites at the Lysgårdsbakken, the pre-season preparation went satisfactorily. "I feel good, I'm healthy and fit. Ski jumping is still a lot of fun and now we'll see if I can put that into practice in the competition," said the overall World Cup winner of the 2022/23 season in an APA interview. The team in the background had done a "great job" and her body wasn't getting any younger. Last year, Pinkelnig only started the season after Christmas due to knee problems, she missed four competitions and still finished second overall behind Slovenia's Nika Prevc.
Women's head coach Bernhard Metzler was therefore also confident about the trip to Norway. "She has been at the top for two years and jumped at the same level. That's worthy of all honors," said the Vorarlberg native and emphasized: "Eva is a full professional. She is prepared and will attack again this year. I'm already expecting her to play a leading role again."
200-meter mark in her sights
The highlight of the season will be the Nordic World Ski Championships from February 28 to March 7 in Trondheim. Pinkelnig is also really looking forward to the ski flying event in Vikersund shortly afterwards. "I hope to qualify for it and then finally break the 200 meters. That's definitely another highlight," said the 2023 athlete of the year. In the previous season, she landed at a maximum of 194 meters in the only competition, narrowly missing the magic mark.
Pinkelnig is starting the new season with a new sponsor, a major domestic manufacturer of underwear and lingerie. The message "Eva, not sorry" is emblazoned on the back of her green helmet. The trained nursery school teacher wants to make a statement. "Women are often told that we are too small, too big, too fat or too thin. I don't apologize. I am who I am," explained Pinkelnig. "Of course I'm aware of my shortcomings and the things I can still learn. It's about stopping playing small and standing there with a backbone instead."
And after the 2026 Olympics?
After the opening weekend in Lillehammer, the female ski jumpers can enjoy a short break, unlike the men. According to the FIS plan, the two competition calendars will finally be aligned from the 2026/27 season, which will save resources of all kinds. Pinkelnig played a key role in this process as a spokesperson for the female athletes, but will probably no longer be actively competing in two years' time. She is also planning to end her career after the 2026 Olympics in Milan with a view to family planning. "Of course, that's something that will be on the bucket list afterwards," she emphasized.
Sara Marita Kramer, Lisa Eder, Jacqueline Seifriedsberger and Julia Mühlbacher also traveled to Norway with Pinkelnig on Tuesday. Although the ÖSV team has six starting places available, only five athletes will be competing. It has to make sense, said Metzler, which is not yet the case with Chiara Kreuzer and Hannah Wiegele. As in the previous season, winning the Nations Cup is once again a major goal. "Because that always reflects what's really behind it. We have a very good team, a good mix of established and up-and-coming players. And a great team behind it that works extremely well," emphasized Metzler.
