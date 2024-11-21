Hairy “Viking” mainly wants to eat in Vienna

Voice actor Daniel Schlauch (voice of Zac Efron, among others) will be chatting away at Comic Con. He has already spoken to APA about the increased demands on his profession: "Streaming providers are now releasing everything worldwide at the same time. This creates a lot more pressure with less lead time. The books have to be written first. You can't just translate, the text has to be rewritten so that the language fits on the lips. Then the film is broken down into many small sentences that are spoken by the dubbing actors. They have just two weeks in the studio, then they start mixing. If anything goes wrong, it's a real problem. Surprisingly, it usually works in the end."