Banana sculpture sold at auction for 6.2 million dollars

However, many viewers also emphasized how absurd and humorous "Comedian" is. The artist himself saw it a little differently in an interview a few years ago: "For me, Comedian was not a joke; it was a sincere commentary and a reflection on what we value. Art fairs are about speed and business, so I saw it like this: if I had to be at a fair, I could sell a banana like others sell their paintings. I could play within the system, but with my rules," said Cattelan.