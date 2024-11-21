Vorteilswelt
"Still very early days"

New love for Liverpool man Alexander-Arnold?

21.11.2024 08:03

New love for Trent Alexander-Arnold? The Liverpool star and Instagram model Estelle Behnke are rumored to be a couple.

0 Kommentare

The English media are currently abuzz about who the "new girl" at Alexander-Arnold's side is. According to "SunSport", the left-back and Estelle Behnke are newly in love. With around 30,000 followers on Instagram, Behnke is still a long way away from her heartthrob (11.7 million), but her fans are also at her feet when she posts snapshots from her vacation. The good woman seems to be traveling a lot. Whether in Italy on a yacht, in the Maldives or in Mexico - she likes to pose and enjoy life, that much is certain.

Fundraiser
"You look like a princess," commented one follower under her latest Insta photo, for example. Another gushes: "My angel, you look beautiful". English media suggest that Behnke studied business administration in Monaco and London. And: Behnke is said to be an enthusiastic fundraiser for good causes. According to the Sun, she is said to have worked as an ambassador against bullying in the past.

"It's still very early days, but they're officially together"
Now she's hooked up with a soccer star. Behnke and Alexander-Arnold have already been on several dates. "It's still very early days, but they're officially together - they seem to really like each other," an anonymous source told The Sun. "They just enjoy each other's company and seem quite smitten."

Will the new love be able to inspire Alexander-Arnold on the pitch? On Sunday (3pm), he and Liverpool face Southampton away from home. The Reds are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
