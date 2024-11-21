New love for Liverpool man Alexander-Arnold?

The English media are currently abuzz about who the "new girl" at Alexander-Arnold's side is. According to "SunSport", the left-back and Estelle Behnke are newly in love. With around 30,000 followers on Instagram, Behnke is still a long way away from her heartthrob (11.7 million), but her fans are also at her feet when she posts snapshots from her vacation. The good woman seems to be traveling a lot. Whether in Italy on a yacht, in the Maldives or in Mexico - she likes to pose and enjoy life, that much is certain.