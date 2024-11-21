End of the monopoly?
US authorities push for Google to be broken up
In the US antitrust case concerning Google's market power, the authorities are pushing for Google to be broken up. In order to end the Alphabet subsidiary's monopoly in online searches, the US Department of Justice filed a motion on Wednesday for the forced sale of the Chrome browser, among other things, according to court documents.
In addition, Google is to be prohibited from re-entering the browser market for five years. Google is also to be obliged to share search results and information with competitors for ten years.
Sale of Android is also on the table
Another point is the discontinuation of the multi-billion payments to Apple, which secured Google's status as the standard search engine on Apple devices. The possible sale of the Android operating system is also on the table if the other measures to restore competition in Internet search do not work.
In August, a court ruled that Google had an illegal monopoly in online searches and the associated advertising, which the company had defended with payments running into the billions. Google intends to appeal against the ruling. Independently of this, so-called remedial measures are to be negotiated in follow-up proceedings in April 2025.
Google has repeatedly criticized a possible break-up as radical, saying it would harm US companies and consumers and jeopardize US competitiveness in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The company has until December to submit counter-proposals.
Collects lion's share of online advertising
Google controls around 90 percent of the market for internet searches. In addition, the majority of all smartphones run on the Android operating system. According to estimates, the parent company Alphabet thus secures the lion's share of the global 200 billion dollar market for online advertising.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
