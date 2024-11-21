Renault now also launches the cheapest R5

In Germany, the extremely poorly equipped "Five" variant is also to be launched next year, which will then be listed at 24,900 euros. However, Renault Austria is sparing itself the import - the assumption is that nobody in this country wants an R5 without a heat pump and DC charging function. They have obviously learned something new. The Zoe was also sold without a DC charger. Not every customer who bought such a car realized what that meant in everyday life. And it will be difficult on the used car market anyway.