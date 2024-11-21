Not the cheapest ...
Renault now also launches the cheapest R5
The new Renault is probably THE automotive heartbreaker of the year. The trendy small car may not be a price breaker, but at least the French are now launching a new basic version. However, the "naked" bread-and-butter model will not be imported in Austria.
The basic model, available to order now, is called the Renault 5 E-Tech Evolution 120 PS Urban Range and is priced at 27,390 euros, which is 2,000 euros less than the previous entry-level model. That makes 21,990 euros after deduction of the subsidy for private individuals.
What you give up for the lower price is 20 kW/30 hp engine power and 12 kilowatt hours of battery capacity and thus a WLTP range of 98 kilometers. Instead of 410 kilometers, the data sheet shows 312 kilometers with the net 40 kWh battery. The electric motor produces 90 kW/122 hp and offers a maximum torque of 225 Nm.
This is more than enough in city traffic, as it still has a sporty sprint. The standard sprint takes 9 seconds, which is on a par with the first Golf GTI, for example. However, it did not weigh 1372 kilograms like the R5, which has been reduced by 80 kg due to the battery. Renault has not yet specified the value for the traffic light sprint. The 150 hp version with a 61 kWh battery needs 9 seconds from zero to 50 km/h.
What you don't have to do without are the heat pump and quick-charging function. The small battery can be charged with up to 80 kW. It takes 30 minutes to charge from 15 to 80 percent. The battery accepts alternating current with up to 11 kW and is full after two hours and 37 minutes at best, if it was completely empty.
Other standard features on board include 18-inch steel rims, cruise control, the OpenR link multimedia system and various assistance systems such as attention warning and parking sensors.
In Germany, the extremely poorly equipped "Five" variant is also to be launched next year, which will then be listed at 24,900 euros. However, Renault Austria is sparing itself the import - the assumption is that nobody in this country wants an R5 without a heat pump and DC charging function. They have obviously learned something new. The Zoe was also sold without a DC charger. Not every customer who bought such a car realized what that meant in everyday life. And it will be difficult on the used car market anyway.
This should not happen with the R5 in Austria - nothing should spoil the driving pleasure (and there is plenty of that with the R5).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.