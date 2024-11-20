These are the Tyroleans of the Year

Climbing high, always with his feet on the ground

Jakob Schubert, one of the most successful climbers in the world, is "Tyrolean of the Year 2024". The Innsbruck native has been impressing with his skills on the climbing wall and on the rock for years, according to the laudation. He has already won six world champion titles in his career. At the Olympic Games in Paris this summer, he also won his second Olympic bronze medal in a row. LH Mattle paid tribute to the exceptional athlete: "Jakob Schubert stands for absolute top performance and an impressive down-to-earth attitude."