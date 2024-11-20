Vorteilswelt
Gala in Vienna

These are the Tyroleans of the Year

Nachrichten
20.11.2024 20:09

The Aula der Wissenschaften in Vienna was dominated by Tyrol on Wednesday evening: the state honored deserving personalities at the traditional Tyrol reception. A researcher and an athlete took center stage - and an entrepreneur was also able to celebrate.

0 Kommentare

"Tirol shines far beyond the state borders. It is precisely in the federal capital that decisions are made, ideas developed and contacts made that are essential for the future of our country. The Tyrol Reception offers us the opportunity to cultivate Tyrol's network. But we also take the opportunity to express our thanks and appreciation to very special Tyroleans who represent our province far beyond its borders," emphasized LH Anton Mattle.

Andrea Fischer in her "element". (Bild: hinterramskogleroeaw)
Andrea Fischer in her "element".
(Bild: hinterramskogleroeaw)

Groundbreaking glacier research
Andrea Fischer, glacier researcher and climate scientist, was honored as "Tyrolean of the Year 2024". The Innsbruck-based scientist has gained international recognition for her ground-breaking work on glacier measurement and climate research. Her commitment to making the effects of climate change visible makes a significant contribution to raising awareness of the need to protect the environment. "Andrea Fischer shows us how important research and education are in tackling global challenges such as climate change. She combines scientific excellence with an objective and calm approach," said LH Mattle.

Jakob Schubert always remained modest despite his many successes. (Bild: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Jakob Schubert always remained modest despite his many successes.
(Bild: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Climbing high, always with his feet on the ground
Jakob Schubert, one of the most successful climbers in the world, is "Tyrolean of the Year 2024". The Innsbruck native has been impressing with his skills on the climbing wall and on the rock for years, according to the laudation. He has already won six world champion titles in his career. At the Olympic Games in Paris this summer, he also won his second Olympic bronze medal in a row. LH Mattle paid tribute to the exceptional athlete: "Jakob Schubert stands for absolute top performance and an impressive down-to-earth attitude."

The award, which was presented in Vienna for Tyroleans. (Bild: Land Tirol/Lechner)
The award, which was presented in Vienna for Tyroleans.
(Bild: Land Tirol/Lechner)

An entrepreneur with a social and cultural streak
Klaus Ortner, founder and long-standing CEO of the IGO-Ortner Group, was honored in the "Lifetime achievement" category, which was awarded for the second time this year. According to the citation, the Tyrolean-born entrepreneur has developed the group of companies, which operates internationally in the fields of building technology, plant engineering and facility management, into a leading player. Klaus Ortner has also been involved in social and cultural projects in Tyrol for decades. "His entrepreneurial vision, his innovative strength and his deep connection to Tyrol make him an outstanding personality," said the Governor.

Zitat Icon

Summits symbolize top performance and connect Andrea Fischer, Jakob Schubert and Klaus Ortner.

Julian Hadschieff, Club-Tirol-Präsident

"Top achievements unite the honorees"
Club Tirol President Hadschieff also paid tribute to the achievements of the honorees: "Summits are symbolic of top performances and unite Andrea Fischer, Jakob Schubert and Klaus Ortner. All three of them aimed high and achieved international top performances - be it in glacier research, climbing or as entrepreneurs and patrons of the arts. What sets them apart is their courage, their diligence and their ability to seize opportunities as they arise."

