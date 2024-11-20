Billa slashes its delivery service

In Vienna, Graz, Linz, Traun and Innsbruck, smaller Billa purchases will also be delivered by the Foodora delivery service. From November 26, this will also be possible in the city of Salzburg. Orders can be placed via the Foodora app. The supermarket chain sees potential in Click & Collect. By the end of the year, all Billa Plus stores across Austria will have their own counters and parking spaces for Click & Collect customers. With Click & Collect, customers can pre-order online and pick up their purchases at the store.