Morgenstern: “It’s time for the first victory!”

Carinthia's talents need patience

There isn't a huge selection of potential Carinthian high-flyers at the moment anyway. Maximilian Ortner (SV Villach) was called up at short notice to replace Daniel Huber, who has a knee injury, but otherwise things look bleak. Markus Müller (SG Klagenfurt) and Julijan Smid (SV Achomitz) have already had a taste of World Cup action, but they haven't quite reached the big time yet. They have to hope that they qualify for the national group at the home competitions of the Four Hills Tournament. "That takes patience. We have a really strong team, the density is very high. When you get the chance, you have to take it," says the 38-year-old, who is already looking forward to the World Cup winter including the World Championships in Trondheim from the end of February to the beginning of March.