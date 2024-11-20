Kremlin tactics are working
Ukrainians are increasingly war-weary according to survey
Vladimir Putin's attrition tactics are apparently becoming more and more effective as the war continues. According to surveys, war fatigue and disappointment with the West are becoming increasingly widespread in Ukraine.
"An average of 52% would like to see their country negotiate to end the war as soon as possible," according to a study now published by the Gallup polling institute.
The surveys were conducted in August and October 2024. Only 38% still want to continue fighting until victory. In comparison: in 2022, 73% were in favor of fighting and only 22% in favor of negotiating. In 2023, 63% were in favor of continuing the war and 27% for a quick end to the war.
Moscow insists on "denazification"
Russia has made ceding territory and renouncing NATO membership preconditions for negotiations. In addition, Ukraine would have to undergo so-called denazification, which in Moscow probably means the establishment of a Russia-friendly government in Kiev.
According to the survey, trust in the West in general has also fallen in Ukraine. Only 40% of respondents approve of the USA's leadership role, while 37% are skeptical of it. Shortly after the start of the war, the approval rate was still 66% to 16%.
Nevertheless, the role of other allies such as Germany continues to be viewed positively by the majority: 50% (2022: 46%, 2023: 53%) approve of Germany's actions, 29% (2022: 35%, 2023: 20%) disapprove.
Ukrainians are not giving up on NATO
Although a majority still hopes to join the EU and NATO, the expectation of achieving this within the next ten years has fallen from 73% to 61% with regard to the EU and from 64% to 51% with regard to NATO.
According to Gallup, 1000 people were interviewed by telephone. The margin of error is reported to be 3 percent. Ukrainian opinion research institutes usually interview twice as many people for representative surveys.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.