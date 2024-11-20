Ukrainians are increasingly war-weary according to survey

Nevertheless, the role of other allies such as Germany continues to be viewed positively by the majority: 50% (2022: 46%, 2023: 53%) approve of Germany's actions, 29% (2022: 35%, 2023: 20%) disapprove.

Ukrainians are not giving up on NATO

Although a majority still hopes to join the EU and NATO, the expectation of achieving this within the next ten years has fallen from 73% to 61% with regard to the EU and from 64% to 51% with regard to NATO.