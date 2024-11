Die Seer: “Every concert is a farewell for us”

Die Seer have been delighting thousands of fans for 28 years, but now they will soon be saying goodbye for good: they will only be playing a few more concerts in Innsbruck, Graz, Linz, Salzburg, Villach and Vienna - most of them are already sold out. In the "Krone" talk, Alfred Jaklitsch and Sabine "Sassy" Holzinger talk about how they feel about saying goodbye - and about new plans.