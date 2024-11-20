Robber attacks mom with a blank-firing pistol

Bad words about the mother

The 24-year-old made a confession. He was "angry" and had made a mistake, he said. But he also spoke disparagingly about his mother. Which was enough for the chairwoman: "Mom always supported them, she gave them a place to live." She even paid the 80-euro damages, as was reported. The court also showed a video of the crime. "It's like a bad movie, I don't want to see that," said the judge. The defendant replied smugly: "Well, people can sleep well."