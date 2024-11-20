“Enough for everyone, but not for everyone’s greed”

A lot of the aid that has been available in recent months is coming to an end. According to Schwertner, the situation is currently really dangerous for many people, as he explains in an interview with Jana Pasching. "The electricity price brake ends at the end of the year. For a family with two children, this means additional costs of around 535 euros per year." Depending on the size of the family, these costs could go up to 725 euros per year. "This is dramatic because the energy protection shield for people and families affected by poverty in particular is expiring at the same time."

"Queues in front of facilities are getting longer"

The pressure on many people is increasing. The fact that something is changing can already be seen at social advice centers throughout Austria. Schwertner: "The calls are increasing, the queues in front of the facilities are getting longer and longer."