Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Are we saving the wrong amount?

“Enough for everyone, but not for everyone’s greed”

Nachrichten
20.11.2024 14:30

"The future government must not make savings on the backs of the poorest", warns the Director of Caritas Vienna, Klaus Schwertner, in the krone.tv live talk. The situation has been relatively stable in recent months. "But I am really worried that this will change."

0 Kommentare

A lot of the aid that has been available in recent months is coming to an end. According to Schwertner, the situation is currently really dangerous for many people, as he explains in an interview with Jana Pasching. "The electricity price brake ends at the end of the year. For a family with two children, this means additional costs of around 535 euros per year." Depending on the size of the family, these costs could go up to 725 euros per year. "This is dramatic because the energy protection shield for people and families affected by poverty in particular is expiring at the same time."

"Queues in front of facilities are getting longer"
The pressure on many people is increasing. The fact that something is changing can already be seen at social advice centers throughout Austria. Schwertner: "The calls are increasing, the queues in front of the facilities are getting longer and longer."

The fact that savings packages and corresponding debt regulation will be needed in the future is absolutely clear and beyond dispute. "But people who already don't have a hole in their belt to tighten it can't tighten it either." This means that every single austerity measure taken by the federal government must be examined to see how it affects the poorest in society, single parents, minimum pensioners and families with many children, said Schwertner.

Director of Caritas Vienna, Klaus Schwertner in the krone.tv live talk (Bild: krone.tv)
Director of Caritas Vienna, Klaus Schwertner in the krone.tv live talk
(Bild: krone.tv)

However, there are also many wealthy people in Austria. "Sometimes you get the feeling that at the lower end of society, everything is very closely monitored to ensure that every euro is used correctly. That's not the case at the upper end of society. There is enough for everyone, but not for everyone's greed. And when I think of Benko, I think to myself that I would also like to see full disclosure and full attention paid to how public funds and taxpayers' money are being used."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf