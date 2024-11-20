Are we saving the wrong amount?
“Enough for everyone, but not for everyone’s greed”
"The future government must not make savings on the backs of the poorest", warns the Director of Caritas Vienna, Klaus Schwertner, in the krone.tv live talk. The situation has been relatively stable in recent months. "But I am really worried that this will change."
A lot of the aid that has been available in recent months is coming to an end. According to Schwertner, the situation is currently really dangerous for many people, as he explains in an interview with Jana Pasching. "The electricity price brake ends at the end of the year. For a family with two children, this means additional costs of around 535 euros per year." Depending on the size of the family, these costs could go up to 725 euros per year. "This is dramatic because the energy protection shield for people and families affected by poverty in particular is expiring at the same time."
"Queues in front of facilities are getting longer"
The pressure on many people is increasing. The fact that something is changing can already be seen at social advice centers throughout Austria. Schwertner: "The calls are increasing, the queues in front of the facilities are getting longer and longer."
The fact that savings packages and corresponding debt regulation will be needed in the future is absolutely clear and beyond dispute. "But people who already don't have a hole in their belt to tighten it can't tighten it either." This means that every single austerity measure taken by the federal government must be examined to see how it affects the poorest in society, single parents, minimum pensioners and families with many children, said Schwertner.
However, there are also many wealthy people in Austria. "Sometimes you get the feeling that at the lower end of society, everything is very closely monitored to ensure that every euro is used correctly. That's not the case at the upper end of society. There is enough for everyone, but not for everyone's greed. And when I think of Benko, I think to myself that I would also like to see full disclosure and full attention paid to how public funds and taxpayers' money are being used."
