48-year-old stabbed boyfriend with a knife

Victim allegedly directed knife against his stomach

The accused denied from the outset that she wanted to kill the man. She admitted to approaching him with a pointed knife with a blade length of 13 centimeters. "I held the knife, he twisted my hand and pulled it jerkily towards him," was her account. He is said to have said "Yes, then stab me", the defendant described. "It cannot be ruled out that it was like that," said the expert witness about the woman's justification. In his opinion, it is certain that the man's life was in danger and that he could only be saved by emergency surgery.