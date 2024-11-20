US chip war with China could harm Europeans

Pros and cons of tariffs

Another option would be tariffs, such as those planned for Chinese electric cars, says Weber. "We are actually against tariffs. But Europe must be able to act and defend itself. It is therefore right to prepare - ideally as a deterrent so that the other side refrains from flooding the European market." Merics expert Hmaidi doubts the benefits of such tariffs in principle, as hardly any Chinese semiconductors are imported directly. They would come into the country in Chinese devices. "Instead, I can imagine that certain regulations on supply chain or cyber security would be introduced." However, the EU can only make recommendations here, the implementation of which is the responsibility of the member states.