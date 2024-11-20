Warning of attack
US embassy in Kiev closed
Following indications of a possible imminent massive air attack, the US embassy in Kiev has been temporarily closed. US citizens should prepare to seek shelter in the event of an air raid, according to the Consular Section of the US State Department.
On Wednesday night, Ukraine and Russia attacked each other with drone squadrons. According to the Russian army, 44 unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted. Among them were 20 drones that were shot down by air defenses over the northwestern region of Novgorod, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow announced on Telegram.
First attack with ATACMS missiles
The other 24 drones were destroyed over several areas in the central and western part of Russia. The ministry did not provide any information on the damage caused by the attacks. There were also air alerts in numerous regions of Ukraine due to approaching drones.
Ukraine's first attack with ATACMS missiles on targets in Russia could lead to a further escalation of the war. As reported, the Ukrainian army attacked a Russian weapons depot in the Bryansk region with longer-range US missiles. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow announced that the air defenses had shot down five of six ATACMS missiles and that one missile had been damaged. The Kremlin condemned the action as proof that the West wanted to escalate the conflict. At the same time, President Vladimir Putin implemented the long-planned change to nuclear doctrine, lowering the threshold for a nuclear strike.
