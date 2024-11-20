US embassy in Kiev closed

Ukraine's first attack with ATACMS missiles on targets in Russia could lead to a further escalation of the war. As reported, the Ukrainian army attacked a Russian weapons depot in the Bryansk region with longer-range US missiles. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow announced that the air defenses had shot down five of six ATACMS missiles and that one missile had been damaged. The Kremlin condemned the action as proof that the West wanted to escalate the conflict. At the same time, President Vladimir Putin implemented the long-planned change to nuclear doctrine, lowering the threshold for a nuclear strike.