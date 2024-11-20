ÖFB team: Many “winners”, no real “loser”

Eight wins, three draws and an ÖFB record of 32 goals in 14 matches - the 2024 international year was an emotional high. With a crash against Turkey at the EURO and the final Nations League setback. "I'm not worried about the future," says Rangnick. Nobody will contradict the team boss - not even when it comes to World Cup qualification. Austria will be drawn from Pot 1 on December 13 and will not be underdogs against any opponent.