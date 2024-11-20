Severely disabled
An electric wheelchair bike would give Martin more freedom
A severely disabled 30-year-old is currently unable to take part in excursions with his residential group for safety reasons due to epileptic seizures. He would need special transportation, which he cannot afford. Such a vehicle could be used to transport him and his wheelchair.
Life has not always been kind to Martin (30) from the Mühlviertel region. As a result of a lack of oxygen at birth, he suffers from cerebral palsy (brain damage), which has a massive impact on his everyday life. He is unable to speak, has spasticity and repeatedly has extremely painful epileptic seizures.
As a result of his serious illness, Martin is also unable to move around independently. His range of movement is extremely limited. He sits in a wheelchair, but is unable to steer or roll it.
He needs help for almost all activities and hand movements. However, Martin enjoys being around people and laughs a lot.
He has lived with five other disabled people in a sheltered housing facility for eight years. From Monday to Friday, he also likes to spend time in a workshop for the disabled, where he can't work but is offered massages to help him relax. He also loves short visits to the spa, where he really enjoys the warmth of the water.
Conducive to development
Martin also finds relaxation in the garden and in the fresh air. Rides in the countryside would be very beneficial for him - he would gain new sensory impressions.
Please help too!
Dear readers!
If you would like to help Martin, who is severely disabled, please make a donation to our "Krone" special account at Hypo Oberösterreich under the reference "Wheelchair bicycle":
IBAN: AT76 5400 0000 0040 0002
BIC: OBLAAT2L
The money transferred can also be published by name in our print edition. However, if you wish to remain anonymous, please indicate this in the "Purpose of payment" field.
Incidentally, donations are tax-deductible!
While his fellow residents are out and about on electric tandem bikes - driven by carers - Martin is denied this pleasure. It would simply be too dangerous due to his seizures. The 30-year-old would therefore need a special electric bike into which his wheelchair can also be integrated. Cost: 7000 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.