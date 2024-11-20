Vorteilswelt
Severely disabled

An electric wheelchair bike would give Martin more freedom

20.11.2024 09:00

A severely disabled 30-year-old is currently unable to take part in excursions with his residential group for safety reasons due to epileptic seizures. He would need special transportation, which he cannot afford. Such a vehicle could be used to transport him and his wheelchair.

Life has not always been kind to Martin (30) from the Mühlviertel region. As a result of a lack of oxygen at birth, he suffers from cerebral palsy (brain damage), which has a massive impact on his everyday life. He is unable to speak, has spasticity and repeatedly has extremely painful epileptic seizures.

Martin needs the help of carers to get around.
His 30th birthday was celebrated this year at the home. (Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
His 30th birthday was celebrated this year at the home.
As a result of his serious illness, Martin is also unable to move around independently. His range of movement is extremely limited. He sits in a wheelchair, but is unable to steer or roll it.

He needs help for almost all activities and hand movements. However, Martin enjoys being around people and laughs a lot.

Martin is happy and laughing most of the time
He has lived with five other disabled people in a sheltered housing facility for eight years. From Monday to Friday, he also likes to spend time in a workshop for the disabled, where he can't work but is offered massages to help him relax. He also loves short visits to the spa, where he really enjoys the warmth of the water.

While his flatmates can ride along on tandem e-bikes (pictured), this is unfortunately not possible for Martin. He would need a special electric wheelchair bike.
Conducive to development
Martin also finds relaxation in the garden and in the fresh air. Rides in the countryside would be very beneficial for him - he would gain new sensory impressions.

Please help too!

Dear readers!

If you would like to help Martin, who is severely disabled, please make a donation to our "Krone" special account at Hypo Oberösterreich under the reference "Wheelchair bicycle":

IBAN: AT76 5400 0000 0040 0002
BIC: OBLAAT2L

The money transferred can also be published by name in our print edition. However, if you wish to remain anonymous, please indicate this in the "Purpose of payment" field.

Incidentally, donations are tax-deductible!

While his fellow residents are out and about on electric tandem bikes - driven by carers - Martin is denied this pleasure. It would simply be too dangerous due to his seizures. The 30-year-old would therefore need a special electric bike into which his wheelchair can also be integrated. Cost: 7000 euros.

