Heartless thief stole dog’s wheelchair from porch
Dog-like theft in Englewood in the US state of Colorado: A thief stole a Schnauzer mix's wheelchair from his owner's patio in the US state of Colorado. Fortunately, there was a happy ending for the two.
Megan Caligiuri had bought a custom-made wheelchair for her beloved "Griffs" because his hind legs no longer worked. The older four-legged friend from the animal shelter used to be very active and also liked to accompany his owner on trips - they also enjoyed going on long hikes, as CBSNews reported.
Wheelchair gave "Griffs" mobility back
However, the trips became shorter and shorter in recent years - to compensate for the strain on his weakened hind legs, Caligiuri bought a dog wheelchair for "Griffs". The vehicle has significantly improved his mobility. Even walks in the snow are no problem for the four-legged friend.
Pictures of "Griffs" and his owner:
She left the wheelchair on the porch after an outing because it was dirty. "The next morning, he was already looking forward to his next walk. I went out, but the wheelchair was gone," says Caligiuri, describing the incident. "I no longer have any faith in humanity when someone steals a disabled dog's wheelchair."
Post on social media provided a happy ending
She filed a complaint with the police and reported the incident on the neighborhood platform Nextdoor - she hoped that someone might have witnessed the theft and provided information about the perpetrator. "Over 80 people responded and offered donations and support. It was really heartwarming to see so much compassion," she said.
News of the heartbreaking theft eventually reached Kathryn Groenewold. "Her company, Paw Prosper, specializes in walking aids for disabled dogs and she supplied a new dog wheelchair for 'Griff' at cost price." Her faith in humanity was restored after this wave of helpfulness, explained the relieved dog owner.
