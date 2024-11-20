Winter service
Snow plow and gritting salt are waiting to be used in the snow
Around 75,000 tons of salt and 80,000 tons of grit have been stored, 650 snow clearing vehicles are polished and ready for use. Lower Austria's 58 road maintenance depots are well prepared for the first snowfall. This could come in the next few days.
The meadows are still green and the roads are gray. But that could change this week when the first snowflakes fall. But Lower Austria's 58 road maintenance depots are well prepared. "The Lower Austrian Road Service provides a high-performance winter service fleet with more than 650 snow clearing vehicles, gritting machines and snow ploughs," says Udo Landbauer, Provincial Councillor for Transport.
Preparations for this are in full swing. In the last few weeks, 700 kilometers of protective fences have already been erected to protect against drifting snow, as well as 500,000 snow poles. These serve as a guide for the snow clearing and gritting vehicles and indicate obstacles such as manhole covers or high kerbs. "They will be removed again in April because otherwise too many poles will fall victim to vandalism," explains Heinz Spatling, head of the Gloggnitz road maintenance department.
13,600 kilometers of provincial roads need to be kept free of ice and snow when winter arrives in Lower Austria. For this purpose, 74,257 tons of salt and 80,000 tons of grit were stored. "On busy days and nights, 1,500 people are on duty at the same time," says Lower Austria's road construction director Josef Decker, praising the commitment of the employees, who are on call around the clock and work a total of 650,000 hours a year.
When the first winter job is actually carried out varies from year to year. "It varies between October 11 and the end of November," says Decker. And: "Due to climate change, the deployments are becoming slightly fewer, but more intensive."
