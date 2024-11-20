Snow plow and gritting salt are waiting to be used in the snow

Preparations for this are in full swing. In the last few weeks, 700 kilometers of protective fences have already been erected to protect against drifting snow, as well as 500,000 snow poles. These serve as a guide for the snow clearing and gritting vehicles and indicate obstacles such as manhole covers or high kerbs. "They will be removed again in April because otherwise too many poles will fall victim to vandalism," explains Heinz Spatling, head of the Gloggnitz road maintenance department.