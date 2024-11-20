Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Winter service

Snow plow and gritting salt are waiting to be used in the snow

Nachrichten
20.11.2024 18:00

Around 75,000 tons of salt and 80,000 tons of grit have been stored, 650 snow clearing vehicles are polished and ready for use. Lower Austria's 58 road maintenance depots are well prepared for the first snowfall. This could come in the next few days. 

0 Kommentare

The meadows are still green and the roads are gray. But that could change this week when the first snowflakes fall. But Lower Austria's 58 road maintenance depots are well prepared. "The Lower Austrian Road Service provides a high-performance winter service fleet with more than 650 snow clearing vehicles, gritting machines and snow ploughs," says Udo Landbauer, Provincial Councillor for Transport.

Preparations for this are in full swing. In the last few weeks, 700 kilometers of protective fences have already been erected to protect against drifting snow, as well as 500,000 snow poles. These serve as a guide for the snow clearing and gritting vehicles and indicate obstacles such as manhole covers or high kerbs. "They will be removed again in April because otherwise too many poles will fall victim to vandalism," explains Heinz Spatling, head of the Gloggnitz road maintenance department.

13,600 kilometers of provincial roads need to be kept free of ice and snow when winter arrives in Lower Austria. For this purpose, 74,257 tons of salt and 80,000 tons of grit were stored. "On busy days and nights, 1,500 people are on duty at the same time," says Lower Austria's road construction director Josef Decker, praising the commitment of the employees, who are on call around the clock and work a total of 650,000 hours a year.

When the first winter job is actually carried out varies from year to year. "It varies between October 11 and the end of November," says Decker. And: "Due to climate change, the deployments are becoming slightly fewer, but more intensive."

Transport Minister Udo Landbauer (left) and Lower Austrian Road Construction Director Josef Decker (right) at the Gloggnitz road maintenance depot. (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Transport Minister Udo Landbauer (left) and Lower Austrian Road Construction Director Josef Decker (right) at the Gloggnitz road maintenance depot.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
A total of around 75,000 tons of salt are available for this winter. (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
A total of around 75,000 tons of salt are available for this winter.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Heinz Spatling, head of the road maintenance depot in Gloggnitz, explains the significance of the various snow poles. (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Heinz Spatling, head of the road maintenance depot in Gloggnitz, explains the significance of the various snow poles.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Max Harsieber is the main driver of the "Unimog", one of the newest snow clearing vehicles at the Gloggnitz road maintenance depot. 270 HP and a snow blower ensure snow-free roads. (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Max Harsieber is the main driver of the "Unimog", one of the newest snow clearing vehicles at the Gloggnitz road maintenance depot. 270 HP and a snow blower ensure snow-free roads.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
The team at the Gloggnitz road maintenance depot is perfectly prepared for the first snowfall. (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
The team at the Gloggnitz road maintenance depot is perfectly prepared for the first snowfall.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Regional Transport Councillor Udo Landbauer (left) and Road Construction Director Josef Decker (right) also appeal to drivers to adapt their driving behavior to the winter conditions. (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Regional Transport Councillor Udo Landbauer (left) and Road Construction Director Josef Decker (right) also appeal to drivers to adapt their driving behavior to the winter conditions.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf