Program presented

FPÖ-Hofer firmly expects government participation

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 19:00

The FPÖ presented its election manifesto for the regional elections - the demands range from cutting red tape to extending the A3 motorway. He himself expects a "duel situation" between himself and Hans Peter Doskozil.

0 Kommentare

The Freedom Party is optimistic going into the election. Top candidate Norbert Hofer firmly expects to be part of the new state government. In his opinion, a coalition between the SPÖ and ÖVP is "ruled out in terms of realpolitik". There will therefore be a different constellation.

56-page program
"It will be exciting government negotiations that we will conduct after the state elections," Hofer is convinced. There he wants to introduce the topics of the 56-page Freedom Party election program, which he presented together with club leader Johann Tschürtz and state party leader Alexander Petschnig. The topics range from work and employment, security, housing and energy to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Rail link to Hungary
Hofer also promised a massive reduction in bureaucracy in the country in order to support companies. A separate department is to be set up for this purpose. Furthermore, the FPÖ top candidate is calling for an expansion of the infrastructure, such as the extension of the A3 or a rail link between Oberwart and Szombathely. He also wants to abolish the building land tax and the state tax on ORF contributions.

"Don't attack anyone"
The Freedom Party's lead candidate still did not specify an election target in percentage terms. However, Hofer expects that there will be a "duel situation" between him and Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) at the end of the election campaign. "I won't attack anyone personally and I won't attack anyone below the belt", the FPÖ top candidate also vowed fairness.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Wagner
Philipp Wagner
