FPÖ-Hofer firmly expects government participation

Rail link to Hungary

Hofer also promised a massive reduction in bureaucracy in the country in order to support companies. A separate department is to be set up for this purpose. Furthermore, the FPÖ top candidate is calling for an expansion of the infrastructure, such as the extension of the A3 or a rail link between Oberwart and Szombathely. He also wants to abolish the building land tax and the state tax on ORF contributions.