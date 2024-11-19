Erivo has had enough of questions about her XXL nails

"Inappropriate question"

In the latest edition of the "Armchair Expert" podcast, host Dax Shepard asked the actress: "Can I ask you a question that's inappropriate?" Before he could elaborate, the 37-year-old interrupted him and interjected that she already knew what question Dax was going to ask her. "Everyone asks that question," explained Cynthia, annoyed. And then continued really snotty: "And my answer is that nobody uses their fingers to wipe their bottom. You use toilet paper, don't you? And you wipe!"