Erivo has had enough of questions about her XXL nails
"Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo has crazy long nails and is constantly asked how she goes to the toilet with them. She is now completely fed up with it. As an adult, she's fine with it, she clarifies! Perhaps better than many others!
The "Wicked" actress, who plays the role of the witch Elphaba in the film adaptation of the popular musical, has admitted that the numerous comments about her long fingernails are slowly but surely getting on her nerves.
"Inappropriate question"
In the latest edition of the "Armchair Expert" podcast, host Dax Shepard asked the actress: "Can I ask you a question that's inappropriate?" Before he could elaborate, the 37-year-old interrupted him and interjected that she already knew what question Dax was going to ask her. "Everyone asks that question," explained Cynthia, annoyed. And then continued really snotty: "And my answer is that nobody uses their fingers to wipe their bottom. You use toilet paper, don't you? And you wipe!"
Although Cynthia understands that her fans are very curious about this, she no longer wants to talk about her toilet visits in public.
When Dax asked whether she felt offended by his demand, the musical singer replied: "It annoys me. I just think to myself: 'Come on, guys.' But I understand, but I'm also a functioning adult who doesn't go around smelling like you know what. The thing is, there are people who don't have long nails and have to look at how they wipe."
